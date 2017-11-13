Watch Lars Ulrich Talk 'Master of Puppets' with Metallica on Beats 1 Radio

Back in August, Metallica announced an extensive reissue of their 1986 album, Master of Puppets. To promote the reissue—which came out November 10—the full band appeared on drummer Lars Ulrich's Beats 1 online radio show, It's Electric!, to discuss the album.

During the interview—the first part of which you can watch above—the band discusses how the songs came together, and the musical impact the band's late former bassist, Cliff Burton, had on the album.

The band also shares their memories of the album's creation, a particular highlight being Hammett's tale of when Ulrich first played him the "Master of Puppets" riff.

Part 2 of the interview will air on Beats 1 Radio on Sunday, November 19.