Metallica Perform at Berkeley's Rasputin Music for Record Store Day

This past Saturday, April 16, Metallica peformed a mini-set at Berkeley, California's Rasputin Music in honor of Record Store Day 2016.

"Metallica has been lifelong supporters of record stores and indie retail, because… well, because we grew up with it and no one would play our stuff," Metallica frontman James Hetfield said. "So that's where would meet friends, meet fans, hang out at the record stores and get to find out what cool new music is out there."

At the end of their set, the band pointed a few special guests in the audience, including Ray Burton, the father of late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton.

Here's the band's Saturday set: