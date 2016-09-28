Metallica Premiere "Moth into Flame" at New York City's Webster Hall

Metallica gave their new song, “Moth into Flame,” its live debut at Webster Hall in New York City last night, September 27.

“Moth into Flame” is the latest single from the group’s upcoming album, Hardwired…to Self-Destruct, scheduled for release November 18. The band issued the song September 26.

Guitarist James Hetfield tells The Pulse of Radio that “Moth into Flame” features some his favorite lyrics and that the new album features “simpler” songs than previous Metallica records.

"We introduce a mood and we stick to it, rather than songs we’ve done where one riff happens and we go over here and then over there and becomes a journey through all these different soundscapes,” he explains. “The songs are more linear.”

You can find fan-filmed videos of “Moth into Flame” and several other songs below, plus the band's Webster Hall set list.

Metallica Webster Hall, NYC, 9/27/16 Set List