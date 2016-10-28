Metallica Release Teaser of Third 'Hardwired' Single, “Atlas, Rise!”

(Image credit: Metallica/Getty Images)

Metallica will release their new single “Atlas, Rise!” on Monday, October 31, but you can hear a teaser of it right now.

The group is offering fans a sneak preview of the track, which is the third single from the band’s new album, Hardwired…to Self-Destruct, due out November 18.

Also, beginning today, Metallica fans can visit independent record stores for a free limited-edition Hardwired-themed Halloween mask. Each mask includes a code that provides access to “Atlas, Rise!” 30 minutes before the official release at 3 p.m. EST. Visit Metallica.com for more info.

Metallica recorded a new video in Puerto Rico October 26 and shared some photos from the shoot on Facebook, as shown below and above.

To hear the “Atlas, Rise!” teaser, head here.