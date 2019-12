Shoppers at a Hollywood supermarket were surprised on Thursday, December 15, to find the four members of Metallica pushing a shop cart from which they were blasting their hit “Enter Sandman.”

The band made a trip to Gelson’s Hollywood supermarket on Thursday, December 15, with Billy Eichner of the show Billy on the Street. TMZ was on hand and captured Metallica as they approached the deli counter, where one of the men behind the counter was happy to take over lead vocals.