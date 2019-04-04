Mojo Workin': 10 Damn Impressive Muddy Waters Covers

If Muddy Waters were an actual god—instead of just a blues god—he would've turned 105 years old today, April 4, 2018. Unfortunately, however, the legendary bluesman, who his mother knew as McKinley Morganfield, died April 30, 1983, in Westmont, Illinois.

Waters, the father of modern Chicago blues, was a major inspiration to several generations of musicians—including most of the key players in the British blues explosion of the Sixties. He also helped define blues for the latter part of the 20th century—an impact felt in a host of other genres including rock, R&B, folk and country.

We’ve decided to celebrate his birthday by gathering up what we feel are 10 of the finest covers of his songs by a host of artists. You'll notice Eric Clapton's guitar work appears twice in the list. Hey, I like Clapton.

If you'd like to recommend another song or two, please do! I don't mind making this a "Top 12" list. UPDATE: Johnny Winter's version of "Rock Me Baby" has grabbed the Number 11 spot.

Led Zeppelin, "You Shook Me"

The Allman Brothers Band, "Trouble No More"

Humble Pie, “Rollin’ Stone”

New York Dolls, “Hoochie Coochie Man”

The Yardbirds, "Good Morning Little School Girl"

The Animals, "Louisiana Blues"

The Black Crowes, "Champagne and Reefer"

The Rolling Stones, "I Just Want to Make Love to You"

Eric Clapton, "Blow Wind Blow"

The Doors, "Close to You"

Johnny Winter, "Rock Me Baby"