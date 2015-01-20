Motley Crüe Release New Song and Video, "All Bad Things," Announce 2015 Leg of Final Tour

Motley Crüe have released a new single and video—"All Bad Things"—which you can check out below. The song is from the band's upcoming ultimate collector's album package for fans. "All Bad Things" is available at iTunes now.
Perhaps the even bigger news is that the Crüe have announced the 2015 leg of "The Final Tour."
If you remember your Crüe news, the band originally announced the tour in January 2014 by signing a a formal "cessation of touring" agreement that goes into effect at the end of 2015 and prohibits the members of the group from going on the road again under the Motley Crüe banner.
The 2014 leg was one of last year's top grossing tours, selling close to a million tickets across 72 cities and grossing more than $45 million.
You'll find the 2015 dates below.
"In some of the cities, we could only reach a fraction of the fans who wanted to come see us play last year because of ticket demand, so we're coming back to those places to bring them our full production including the Crüecifly drum coaster, as well as all pyro and every other bell and whistle," says Motley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx.
"Even despite the overwhelming fan demand, we can only add so many new cities in North America because of our commitment to take 'The Final Tour' global on our final year."
For VIP packages and ticket information, visit motley.com.
"The Final Tour" 2015
Japan
- Feb. 11 - Kobe, JP - Kobe World
- Feb. 12 - Nagoya, JP - Nagoya Gaishi Hall
- Feb. 14 - Tokyo, JP - Tokyo Super Arena
- Feb. 15 - Tokyo, JP - Tokyo Super Arena
- Feb. 17 - Fukuoka, JP - Fukuoka Kokusai Center
North America (with very special guest Alice Cooper except dates marked with *)
Jul. 22 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Arena
Jul. 24 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
Jul. 26 - Billings, MT - Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark
Jul. 28 - Boise, ID - Taco Bell Arena
Jul. 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - EnergySolutions Arena
Jul. 31 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
Aug. 03 - Winnipeg, MB - MTS Centre
Aug. 05 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 07 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Bradley Center
Aug. 08 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena
Aug. 09 - Detroit, MI - The Palace of Auburn Hills
Aug. 11 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center
Aug. 12 - New York, NY - Barclays Center
Aug. 14 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 15 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center
Aug. 16 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Aug. 18 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena
Aug. 19 - Cincinnati, OH - U.S. Bank Arena
Aug. 20 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Aug. 22 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre
Aug. 23 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
Aug. 24 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Aug. 26 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena
Aug. 28 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
Aug. 29 - Charlotte, NC - Time Warner Cable Arena
Aug. 30 - Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena
Sep. 02 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena *
Sep. 04 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
Sep. 05 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center *
Sep. 06 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome *
Sep. 08 - Monterrey, NL - Arena Monterrey *
Sep. 10 - Mexico City, DF - Arena Ciudad de Mexico *
[to be announced] Las Vegas, NV - [to be announced] *
Dec. 31 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center *