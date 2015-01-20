Motley Crüe Release New Song and Video, "All Bad Things," Announce 2015 Leg of Final Tour

Motley Crüe have released a new single and video—"All Bad Things"—which you can check out below. The song is from the band's upcoming ultimate collector's album package for fans. "All Bad Things" is available at iTunes now.

Perhaps the even bigger news is that the Crüe have announced the 2015 leg of "The Final Tour."

If you remember your Crüe news, the band originally announced the tour in January 2014 by signing a a formal "cessation of touring" agreement that goes into effect at the end of 2015 and prohibits the members of the group from going on the road again under the Motley Crüe banner.

The 2014 leg was one of last year's top grossing tours, selling close to a million tickets across 72 cities and grossing more than $45 million.

You'll find the 2015 dates below.

"In some of the cities, we could only reach a fraction of the fans who wanted to come see us play last year because of ticket demand, so we're coming back to those places to bring them our full production including the Crüecifly drum coaster, as well as all pyro and every other bell and whistle," says Motley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx.

"Even despite the overwhelming fan demand, we can only add so many new cities in North America because of our commitment to take 'The Final Tour' global on our final year."

For VIP packages and ticket information, visit motley.com.

"The Final Tour" 2015

Japan

Feb. 11 - Kobe, JP - Kobe World

Feb. 12 - Nagoya, JP - Nagoya Gaishi Hall

Feb. 14 - Tokyo, JP - Tokyo Super Arena

Feb. 15 - Tokyo, JP - Tokyo Super Arena

Feb. 17 - Fukuoka, JP - Fukuoka Kokusai Center

North America (with very special guest Alice Cooper except dates marked with *)

Jul. 22 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Arena

Jul. 24 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

Jul. 26 - Billings, MT - Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark

Jul. 28 - Boise, ID - Taco Bell Arena

Jul. 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - EnergySolutions Arena

Jul. 31 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

Aug. 03 - Winnipeg, MB - MTS Centre

Aug. 05 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 07 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Bradley Center

Aug. 08 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena

Aug. 09 - Detroit, MI - The Palace of Auburn Hills

Aug. 11 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center

Aug. 12 - New York, NY - Barclays Center

Aug. 14 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 15 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center

Aug. 16 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 18 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

Aug. 19 - Cincinnati, OH - U.S. Bank Arena

Aug. 20 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Aug. 22 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

Aug. 23 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

Aug. 24 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Aug. 26 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena

Aug. 28 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

Aug. 29 - Charlotte, NC - Time Warner Cable Arena

Aug. 30 - Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena

Sep. 02 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena *

Sep. 04 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Sep. 05 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center *

Sep. 06 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome *

Sep. 08 - Monterrey, NL - Arena Monterrey *

Sep. 10 - Mexico City, DF - Arena Ciudad de Mexico *

[to be announced] Las Vegas, NV - [to be announced] *

Dec. 31 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center *