Motley Crue's Vince Neil Bids Fans a Tearful Goodbye — Video

Thursday night, capping off a particularly busy week for rock news, Motley Crue ended their 34-year career with one final show, as in ever.

During the Staples Center show in Los Angeles, frontman Vince Neil bade a tearful farewell to the band's fans and crew members.

“This is the last time you’ll see the four of us," Neil said. "Back in 1981 you got four teenagers roaming the streets of Hollywood, eating, drinking, smoking, fucking. And here we fucking are, 34 years later.” Neil was overcome with emotion and had to pause while thanking the band’s crew. He continued: “Most of all, I want to thank you fuckers for coming out. Let’s get to the fucking music.”

Bassist Nikki Sixx added, "Maybe a year from now, somebody’s gonna say, ‘Remember that band Motley Crue? They were pretty cool."

It's worth noting that the show stopped when drummer Tommy Lee’s roller coaster stopped working, leaving him hanging in the air until roadies came to his rescue (another reason to thank the crew).

Motley Crue signed a legal document before this tour began, making it all but impossible for them to reunite in the future.