Motörhead Announce 'Under Cöver' Compilation

(Image credit: Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Motörhead has announced Under Cöver, a compilation of covers the band recorded between 1992 and 2015.

The album, which features the trio's takes on songs by everyone from Metallica to Ted Nugent, will be released on September 1 via Motörhead Music. You can watch a trailer for it below.

Under Cöver also features the band's previously unreleased interpretation of David Bowie's "Heroes." Recorded during the sessions for 2015's Bad Magic, this cover was one of the final tracks the band ever recorded together.

You can preorder Under Cöverhere.

Under Cöver Tracklisting: