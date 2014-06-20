Mountain Jam Mashup: Rage Against the Machine's "Bulls on Parade" and Led Zeppelin's "Rock and Roll" —Video

Check out this interesting live mashup by an eight-piece band called Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds.

The band, which is fronted by Arleigh Kincheloe, blended Rage Against the Machine's "Bulls On Parade" with Led Zeppelin's "Rock and Roll" during their June 7 performance at the 2014 Mountain Jam Festival.

Check it out below and tell us what you think!

Here's some more info about the band, pulled directly from their latest press release:

"Kincheloe is backed by the mighty force of the Dirty Birds, seven men who masterfully lay down thundering grooves and soaring melodies. While each of the Birds are capable of lighting up the stage with jaw-dropping displays of musicianship, it’s clear they’re focused on delivering the band’s infectious music as a single entity.

"Simply put, the band’s live show is explosive. They debuted new material as official performers of this year’s SXSW and were well received. Mountain Jam attendees were blown away too as their blend of seductive soul and dirty blues-rock will remind audiences that great live music still exists."

For more information, check them out at sistersparrow.com.