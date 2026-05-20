“One of the last guitar solos he recorded”: Before he died, Brent Hinds recorded a solo for a Marcus King track – and it’s been released
The late guitar great made a surprise guest appearance on King’s latest release
Banker Guitars has revealed that the late guitar heavyweight Brent Hinds recorded a guitar solo with the Marcus King Band before his death last year.
Hinds was killed in a fatal motorcycle accident just months after he parted ways with Mastodon in March 2025.
It’s since been revealed that the guitarist died with a trove of unreleased solo material, while Banker Guitars believed his Marcus King guest spot was one of the last solos he ever recorded.
“For those who may not know, this song you are listening to has one of the last guitar solos Brent Hinds recorded,” the firm writes says on Instagram. The post features an image of Brent with his Banker Ironman SG copy. King’s Red Door is the tagged song.
“He slept on the living room couch for a week (or two, whose counting) with The Marcus King Band at the house they rented down in Macon, Georgia, while they were writing and recording their latest record, Darlin’ Blue at the legendary Capricorn Studios,” the post expands.
Darlin’ Blue was released last year, with the record charting King’s sobriety journey. Red Door is the final track of the newly released double-disc expansion of the album, Darlin’ Blue/No Room for Blue.
“Red Door was one that Brent collaborated on and performed on,” Banker confirms, “Ever the stubborn perfectionist, he managed to do 278 takes before landing on the one he liked best. These are some photos I took while hanging out and watching it all unfold for a couple of days.”
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The pair had a tight relationship. Notably, Hinds joined King to play a Sabbath classic during a 2020 livestream, and King shared a heartfelt tribute to the guitarist following his passing.
Hinds played Banker guitars for several years, including a Goldtop Ironman complete with a Bigsby vibrato, which was a regular onstage fixture with Mastodon.
On Red Door, Hinds' final cut is a biting, ripper of a solo that bottles Brent’s one-of-a-kind, adrenaline-filled country-metal playing style in incredible fashion.
Canadian prog maestro Nick Johnston has since taken his place in Mastodon – and the gig has seen him reconfigure his signature gear. It has been confirmed he will feature on their next record.
King, meanwhile, has reflected on his earlier playing days, revealing he was once so drunk he forgot he bought a vintage guitar from a well-known store.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
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