“This is the bit where we’d normally introduce this month’s expertly curated playlist… But we won’t be doing that today”: November 2024 Guitar World editors’ picks
Fresh jams from GW faves like Ola Englund, Smith/Kotzen, Ally Venable – and the hottest new guitar acts you need to hear right… about… now
Howdy fellow guitar nerds! This is the bit where we’d normally introduce this month’s expertly curated playlist, and herald the effusive, occasionally witty, write-ups from Team GW. But we won’t be doing that today.
Why? Well, because we’re all frantically sifting through mountains of webpages to bring you the Black Friday guitar deals that are actually worth a damn. But while our effervescent prose may have been cut, no amount of bargains will prevent us from getting a piping-hot playlist out the door.
So enjoy this month’s assortment of GW Approved Guitar Bangers – maybe while sipping a coffee and pondering your next guitar-related purchase – and we’ll see you next time for a festive 2024 closeout. Happy listening!
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**
Join now for unlimited access
US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year
UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year
Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49
Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism from Cardiff University, and over a decade's experience writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as 20 years of recording and live experience in original and function bands. During his career, he has interviewed the likes of John Frusciante, Chris Cornell, Tom Morello, Matt Bellamy, Kirk Hammett, Jerry Cantrell, Joe Satriani, Tom DeLonge, Ed O'Brien, Polyphia, Tosin Abasi, Yvette Young and many more. In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe.