“This is the bit where we’d normally introduce this month’s expertly curated playlist… But we won’t be doing that today”: November 2024 Guitar World editors’ picks

Fresh jams from GW faves like Ola Englund, Smith/Kotzen, Ally Venable – and the hottest new guitar acts you need to hear right… about… now

Guitarist Ola Englund of The Haunted performs at The Regency Ballroom on February 21, 2016 in San Francisco, California.
(Image credit: Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Howdy fellow guitar nerds! This is the bit where we’d normally introduce this month’s expertly curated playlist, and herald the effusive, occasionally witty, write-ups from Team GW. But we won’t be doing that today.

Why? Well, because we’re all frantically sifting through mountains of webpages to bring you the Black Friday guitar deals that are actually worth a damn. But while our effervescent prose may have been cut, no amount of bargains will prevent us from getting a piping-hot playlist out the door.

Michael Astley-Brown
Michael Astley-Brown
Editor-in-Chief, GuitarWorld.com

Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism from Cardiff University, and over a decade's experience writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as 20 years of recording and live experience in original and function bands. During his career, he has interviewed the likes of John Frusciante, Chris Cornell, Tom Morello, Matt Bellamy, Kirk Hammett, Jerry Cantrell, Joe Satriani, Tom DeLonge, Ed O'Brien, Polyphia, Tosin Abasi, Yvette Young and many more. In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe.