“This is the bit where we’d normally introduce this month’s expertly curated playlist… But we won’t be doing that today”: November 2024 Guitar World editors’ picks

Howdy fellow guitar nerds! This is the bit where we’d normally introduce this month’s expertly curated playlist, and herald the effusive, occasionally witty, write-ups from Team GW. But we won’t be doing that today.

Why? Well, because we’re all frantically sifting through mountains of webpages to bring you the Black Friday guitar deals that are actually worth a damn. But while our effervescent prose may have been cut, no amount of bargains will prevent us from getting a piping-hot playlist out the door.

So enjoy this month’s assortment of GW Approved Guitar Bangers – maybe while sipping a coffee and pondering your next guitar-related purchase – and we’ll see you next time for a festive 2024 closeout. Happy listening!