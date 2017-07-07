Musicians Institute Launches Online Courses Taught by Music Legends

(Image credit: Musicians Institute)

The prestigious Musicians Institute, established in 1977 in LA and built on the idea that musicians should teach and learn from other musicians, is launching online courses for the first time in its history on Monday, July 17.

MI Online (MIO) is open to students around the world and includes exclusive online programs from jazz, blues, and rock guitar legend, Scott Henderson, and twisted guitar master, Oz Noy, with their unique approaches to guitar improvisation.

Other courses launching include ‘Intro to DJing’ by Musicians Institute Program Chair, Charles Chemery, and foundational music courses ‘Harmony and Theory Fundamentals’ and ‘Ear Training Fundamentals’, with a larger, specialized catalogue to come.

The 10-week courses, priced at $799, will provide a mix of pre-recorded video lessons, weekly assignments, and Live Lectures that use innovative streaming technology, all online. With small-sized classes capped at 20 students, MI Online’s highly interactive, feature-rich Learning Management System (LMS) allows students to engage in discussions and lectures with their classmates and instructors. Students will receive personalized feedback from their instructors, all of whom are accomplished musicians and Musicians Institute faculty. The course content is artist-driven, designed to help students gain real-world musical skills and training.

Inside MI Online’s virtual classrooms, students will either be required to record themselves performing for assignments and/or complete quizzes. The instructor will then review their work and provide feedback. Students who achieve grades of 70 percent or above will then be awarded an MI Online Certificate of Accomplishment.

Donny Gruendler, President at Musicians Institute, comments, “MI Online makes it simple and accessible for anyone, anywhere—even at home in your underwear—to learn different musical areas and techniques through cutting-edge music tuition online. For nearly 40 years, MI has proudly welcomed new musicians and creative entrepreneurs into our community, and we’re excited about this next stage in our journey. As a member of the MI Online collective, students will join a dynamic worldwide community that fosters endless opportunities, whilst participating in courses that are designed and delivered by music legends.”

Enrollment is open and available to students all around the world. To try free video lessons from MI Online’s new online courses, please visit the following URLs:

Scott Henderson’s approach to guitar improvisation

https://mio.iljmp.com/3/scottfreelessons

Learn guitar improvisation techniques online and become a better artist with jazz, rock and blues guitar legend Scott Henderson. Explore how to apply diatonic scales, Scott’s approaches to fretboard organization and much more.

Oz Noy's Twisted Guitar Improvisation

https://mio.iljmp.com/3/oznoyfreelessons

Join master guitarist Oz Noy in this 10-week online course, and learn about the uniquely crafted techniques including tonality, fretboard organization, jumping intervals, voice leading double stops, pentatonic bending points, and more.

Intro to DJing

https://mio.iljmp.com/3/DJfreelessons

Become an artist, fuel your love of music and learn how to develop your DJing skills with MI Online’s online DJ course for beginners, written by celebrated DJ and industry veteran Charlie Sputnik.

Harmony & Theory Fundamentals

https://mio.iljmp.com/3/harmonytheoryfreelessons

Master music fundamentals online with MI Online’s Harmony and Theory Fundamentals course. In this online music theory course, presented by Mark Cally, you will learn about basic symbols and notation, the musical alphabet, major scale construction, key signatures, triads and much more.

Ear Training Fundamentals

https://mio.iljmp.com/3/eartrainingfreelessons

Start your artistic journey with MI Online’s Ear Training Fundamentals course. Throughout this online course, you will constantly and consistently train your ear to identify pitch, major scales, melodies and much more.