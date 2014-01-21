NAMM 2014: Electro-Harmonix Introduces OD Glove Overdrive/Distortion Pedal —with Demo Video

The guys at New York City's Electro-Harmonix have a posted a brand-new demo video for their OD Glove overdrive/distortion pedal. You can check out the video, which features guitarist Bill Ruppert, below.

From EHX's website:

"Rich, overtone laden sound that doesn’t get muddy. Responsive controls that take you from sparkling, clean boost through brown crunch and all the way to thick, saturated hi-gain. Advanced features like Tone Shift and selectable 9 or 18V internal voltage for surgical sound sculpting. The new OD Glove delivers overdrive and distortion with impact, and the modern player in mind."

Advanced features include a Tone Shift switch, selectable 9 or 18V internal voltage and True Bypass switching. Tone Shift controls the mid frequency emphasis of the tone circuit and allows precise tone sculpting. The internal voltage switch changes the pedal’s internal power supply voltage. Operation at 9V results in a tighter sound, and reduces the current draw. Operation at 18V results in a less compressed, more open tone. True bypass preserves signal integrity when the effect is not engaged.

The control layout also includes Volume, Tone and Gain knobs. Volume sets the output level of the pedal and, along with lower Gain settings, can be used to dial in a sweet clean boost. Gain controls the amount of distortion, taking the OD Glove from a natural, smooth overdrive to thick, saturated high-gain sounds. The Tone control helps tame the treble to tailor the tone.

The new OD Glove pedal is housed in a compact die-cast package, equipped with a 9-volt battery, can be powered by an optional standard 9.6-Volt/DC200mA AC adapter and carries a U.S. list price of $77.38.

For more about the pedal, visit ehx.com.