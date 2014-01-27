NAMM 2014 Video: Dean Guitars Interviews Megadeth's Dave Mustaine

We're not gonna lie: The Dean scene at NAMM is always pretty damn cool.

All the latest guitars and basses are there (Hopefully you caught GW's Twitter coverage of NAMM; if not, we'll have our photo galleries and videos posted very soon), and a heaping helping of Dean Guitars endorsees can be spotted in the general area.

Along those lines, here's a brand-new video — posted today — featuring Megadeth's Dave Mustaine, a Dean artist. In the clip, he's interviewed by Metal Sanaz at the Dean booth. At the NAMM Show, Dean Guitars unveiled its limited-edition Dave Mustaine VMNT Limited series of guitars.

You can check out some of the details of the new axes right here.

