Nashville Power Trio Simo Offer Free Download of New Single, "Long May You Sail"

Today, GuitarWorld.com and Simo have teamed up to offer a free download of the band's new single, "Long May You Sail."

The song is from the Nashville power trio’s new album, Let Love Show the Way, which is scheduled for a January 2016 release via Mascot Label Group's Provogue Records.

"'Long May You Sail' is about hope, love and positive feelings toward others and their future," says singer-guitarist JD Simo. "May we all sail on, and long may we all sail together.”

Cut entirely live in full, unbroken takes—vocals and solos included—Let Love Show the Way is primal, sweltering and immediate.

“We live and die by the take,” Simo adds. “We don’t edit, and if there are overdubs, they’re minimal. I want it to be unaffected and pure. For me, the music that always resonates most is when a performance is captured. That’s what I love, and that’s what we go for.”

JD played Duane Allman’s 1957 gold-top Les Paul on every song on the album. This is the same guitar heard on the first two Allman Brothers Band albums and Derek and the Dominoes’ “Layla.” JD is now part of an elite group of guitarists—including Derek Trucks, Warren Haynes and Nels Cline—who share the rare honor of having wielded this instrument.

Simo is rounded out by JD's longtime drummer, Adam Abrashoff, and bassist Elad Shapiro.

By the way, if the name JD Simo sounds familiar to GuitarWorld.com readers, it might be because of this 2014 story: "Is JD Simo the Best Guitarist in Nashville?"

Below, check out the stream and free download of "Long May You Sail." Below that, enjoy a just-posted Guitar World video featuring JD, who discusses Jimmy Page, Led Zeppelin guitar tones and Supro guitar amps.

Let Love Show the Way is available for preorder at iTunes.

For more about Simo, follow along on Facebook and visit simo.fm. While you're at it, catch JD's vintage-gear blog at jdsvintageguitarcorner.tumblr.com.

Photo: Charles Daughtry