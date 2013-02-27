New Album Features Lullaby Versions of 12 Pantera Classics

Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star, a company that creates "beautiful lullaby versions of your favorite artists," sends us new CDs all the time, but we at Guitar World are particularly intrigued by the newest one, Lullaby Versions Of Pantera (released via Roma Music Group).

"Metal continues to be one of our most popular and requested genres," says Paul Modiano of Roma Music Group. "More than any other genre, it's music that little ears aren't quite ready for, so parents seem to appreciate this option.

"When you look at the metal landscape, Pantera ranks among the giants. We are proud to add this to our metal offering alongside Slayer, Iron Maiden, Avenged Sevenfold, Metallica and Dream Theater."

Lullaby Versions Of Pantera track listing:

01. Hollow

02. Planet Caravan

03. Cemetery Gates

04. Cowboys From Hell

05. This Love

06. Domination

07. Revolution Is My Name

08. 5 Minutes Alone

09. A New Level

10. Mouth For War

11. I’m Broken

12. Walk

Check out the sample video below and find more audio samples at Amazon.com. For more information, visit ttlrs.com.