New DVD: Hard Rock Lead Guitar Master Class with Joel Hoekstra

There's a new DVD available at the Guitar World Online Store: Hard Rock Lead Guitar Master Class with Joel Hoekstra.

Hoekstra is a New York-based guitarist who plays with Whitesnake and Trans Siberian Orchestra. He's also well-known for his fill-in work with acts like Foreigner and, most recently, Cher. Not only that, but he's a former Guitar World columnist.

In this 12-video lesson, Hoekstra shows you the following:

String bending and vibrato

Monster fretboard shapes for soloing

Multi-finger and octave “mirror” tapping

Using hybrid picking and pedal tones to create keyboard-style licks

Unusual arpeggios

Hendrix-style riffing

Shifting pentatonic shapes for “outside” sounds and much more.

To access the notated music and accompanying text lesson for this DVD, insert the disc into your PC or Mac computer and browse the disc for the .PDF file.

Hard Rock Lead Guitar Master Class with Joel Hoekstra is available now for $14.99.

