Nita Strauss Plays Alice Cooper's "I'm Eighteen" at NAMM 2016

The gang over at Gear Gods have posted a video of Alice Cooper Band guitarist Nita Strauss performing Cooper's "I'm Eighteen" at the Korg booth during last week's 2016 Winter NAMM Show.

She's joined by bassist Chuck Garric in the clip, which you can check out below (top video).

Note that we've also included an "I'm Eighteen" lesson video created by Strauss early last year. As Strauss points out in the video, Cooper's original late-1970 studio version of the song doesn't offer much in terms of a "solo" section. As a result, Strauss wrote her own parts and solo section for the tune; essentially, this is what she plays when Cooper and the band perform it live.

For more information about Strauss, including more videos, news and other Strauss-isms, visit nitastrauss.com and follow her on Facebook and/or Twitter. As always, enjoy!