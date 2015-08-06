Otherwise Guitarist Ryan Patrick's 2015 Summer Tour Survival Guide

In this feature from the October 2015 issue of Guitar World, the guitarists of Five Finger Death Punch, Bullet For My Valentine, We Came As Romans and other metal acts tell how they'll beat the heat and tame the crowds on the season's biggest tours.

TODAY: Otherwise guitarist Ryan Patrick

Tips for playing in extreme heat

If I’m playing an outdoor summer show, I make sure I’m pounding at least two bottles of water pre-show, two during the show in between songs and another two immediately after playing. Constantly hydrating yourself is key!

Must-have on-the-road item

I always carry my yoga mat with me. If I’m sore from shows and travel, I can always loosen up and find focus on the mat.

Best live show I’ve ever seen

Watching the Foo Fighters at a private event at the Palms in Las Vegas a few years back was one of the most awesome shows. They are legends. Their songs are heavy and timeless. And they still communicate with the audience as if it’s a small bar show. Inspiring and awesome.

Tips for winning over a tough crowd

Not giving a fuck. But you should definitely rip your heart out on stage a little extra though. Make a statement and show them you have something to prove. You are the one on the stage. Not them. Stare the haters in the eyes. Let them know you mean what you’re playing with all of your soul. And if you don’t mean it, reconsider what you’re doing with your life!

Most fun song to play live

I enjoy playing our song “Coming for the Throne.” It has a fun riff I enjoy playing during the verses and a big sing-along chorus. Then in the bridge there are some ethereal delay parts that I love. I enjoy watching the crowd’s reaction to a part in the song where the delay is perfect and it feels like everyone is flying through space.

Best song I’ve heard this year

I’ve been listening to a song called “Till It’s Gone” by Yelawolf. I really enjoy the subject matter of the song, it relates to my life and the main groove is completely based off of an acoustic guitar. I like the hybrid vibe.

Gear I couldn’t live without

My in-ear system. I can never play without it. It has changed everything for me as a guitarist and a bandmate.

Craziest performance injury

During our 2015 Shiprocked Cruise performance, I sliced my head wide open by hitting my head repeatedly with my guitar. It felt like an absurd amount of sweat dripping down my face, but it turned out to be blood. Should have gotten stitches, but I felt it was an offering to the gods of rock and roll!

Here's the video for "Coming For the Throne":