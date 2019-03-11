Pantera’s Dimebag Darrell, Rex Brown and Vinnie Paul Perform Together for the Final Time

Sure, there was Pantera and Damageplan. But how many of you remember Dimebag Darrell's other band, Gasoline?

No biggie if you don't; it was more of a side project for Dimebag and Vinnie Paul.

Regardless, as recently reported by Loudwire, on New Year’s Eve 2001, Gasoline took the stage and asked Pantera bassist Rex Brown to join the fun. It was reportedly the last time Paul, Brown and Dimebag performed live together.

A Loudwire reader known as "Mr. Chris" was at the fateful show and filmed footage of the performance. You can check it out below.

Here is Mr. Chris' description (the info he posted directly to YouTube with the video below):

"This is my PERSONAL UNSEEN RARE FOOTAGE of Dimebag’s RARE AND UNRELEASED BAND GASOLINE. This was a party band for fun only. These were just jack around tunes made to be funny and have a good time. These weren’t meant to be serious by any means. The NEW AND UNRELEASED ANYWHERE ELSE songs…’GASOLINE’ and ‘GOING WITH THE GUT.’ This is the LAST TIME REX VINNIE AND DIME played live together. The last song they got up and jammed Led Zeppelin‘s ‘Moby Dick.’

"I hated sitting on this for so long but it’s time the world gets to see it and enjoy it like I do. I’ve been lucky enough to have this since 2001 and I’ve never given a copy away and never let it out. Please respect that it’s mine and I will not tolerate anyone stealing it. This is OWNED BY ME. If the family wanted it…that’s another story. This show was a very special night…New Year’s was always a big deal for the brothers and usually they did a new years gig for fun with Pantera but after Phil became harder to deal with they had to do their own thing on New Year’s. Pantera never played again and I’m thankful I saw the last moments these three stepped on stage together."