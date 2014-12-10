Pantera’s Dimebag Darrell Jokes Around and Jams "Walk" at Godsmack Gig — Video

In the just-released clip below, Pantera‘s Dimebag Darrell is shown joking around backstage before playing "Walk" in Las Vegas with members of Godsmack.

The video, which was released by Billboard, was filmed more than a decade ago for Godsmack’s Smack This! DVD but didn't make the cut.

The video begins with Dime huffing into the camera and joking around about Godsmack's Sully Erna backstage. If you watch closely, not only will you see Erna, but Sharon and Jack Osbourne as well. The clip quickly cuts to footage from a Las Vegas Godsmack gig, where Dimebag, along with Pantera bassist Rex Brown and drummer Vinnie Paul, jam "Walk" with Sully Erna on vocals.

For more "just released" Dimebag material, be sure to hear Guitar World's preview of "Whiskey Road," a 2001 song featuring Dimebag on every instrument, including vocals!