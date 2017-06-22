Paul Childers Announces Summer Tour Dates

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Paul Childers hits the road this summer to share his new album Naked Poetry.
Debuting at #27 in pop music sales worldwide, the album explores the “Art Of Being Twenty” with refreshing depth and sly humor.
Kicking off with a performance at The Rock n Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, OH, the tour will wind through the Southeast.
Known for his energetic performances and engaging presence, the 22-year-old blends pop, R&B, and Ssul for a signature sound that is praised by fans and critics alike.
- June 22: Cleveland, Ohio (Rock & Roll Hall of Fame)
- July 8: Chattanooga, Tennessee (Songbird Guitar Museum)
- July 15: Lexington, Kentucky (Lexington Green Lakeside)
- July 22: Nashville, Tennessee (Acme Feed & Seed)
- July 29: Parkville, Missouri (S.D. Strong Distillery)
- Aug 17: Prestonsburg, Kentucky (Mountain Arts Center)
- Aug 19: Nashville, Tennessee (Acme Feed & Seed)
- Sept 16: Nashville, Tennessee (Acme Feed & Seed)
- Oct 21: Nashville, Tennessee (Acme Feed & Seed)
- Nov 18: Lebanon, Kentucky (Angelic Hall)
For more information, visit paulchildersmusic.com.