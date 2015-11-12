Pearl Jam Cover Pink Floyd's "Comfortably Numb" in Brazil — Video

Last night in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Pearl Jam opened up the second encore of an epic set with their cover of Pink Floyd's "Comfortably Numb."

Eddie Vedder does a fine job, but don't miss Mike McCready's spin on David Gilmour's iconic guitar solo—one of the greatest guitar solos of all time.

According to Spin, this marks the first time Pearl Jam have performed "Comfortably Numb" live. Earlier during the same show, however, they played Floyd's "Interstellar Overdrive." They've actually been playing Floyd songs live for years; they even whipped out "Mother" on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon in 2011.

The band's next show takes place November 14 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.