Pink Floyd Stream Rare TV Clip from 1968

Pink Floyd made one of their earliest TV performances on March 26, 1968, on the U.K. program The Sound of Change, which focused on the counterculture revolution then taking place in the U.K., Europe and the U.S.This performance, titled “Instrumental Improvisation,” comes from the show and is among the rare tracks included in Pink Floyd’s box set The Early Years 1965–1972, which contains more than 20 unreleased songs and five hours of rare concert footage.

The clip, a typically tripped-out video from the times, shows David Gilmour, Roger Waters, Richard Wright and Nick Mason jamming in a studio, interspersed with scenes of hip youngsters and street demonstrations from the period. Apparently the studio was the size of a shoe box, because the camera can’t get much further than about 6 inches from the performers’ noses.

Pink Floyd previously premiered The Early Years 1965–1972 with the release their 1967 performance of “Interstellar Overdrive,” also shown below.

The Early Years 1965–1972 box set came out November 11, 2016, and will be issued in six individual volumes on March 24: 1965–67—Cambridge St/ation, 1968—Germin/ation, 1969—Dramatis/ation, 1970—Devi/ation, 1971—Reverber/ation and 1972—Obfusc/ation.