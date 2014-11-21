Preview Alex Skolnick's New World-Music Project, Planetary Coalition — Video

Alex Skolnick has posted a trailer video for the self-titled debut album by Planetary Coalition.

The video includes performance clips and excerpts of five songs with a range of guests, including Rodrigo y Gabriela.

Planetary Coalition is driven by the acoustic guitar of Skolnick, whose work spans jazz (Alex Skolnick Trio), metal (Testament) and world music (Rodrigo y Gabriela, Ishtar).

"It started with a lone, handwritten sentence on a notepad, describing a musical vision — an ethnically flavored collective of musicians from all over the world, bringing together inspirational melodies, in-depth improvisation and the passion of the musical styles of Gypsy, Middle Eastern, Indian, Latin, East Asian, Mediterranean, Balkan/Eastern European, African and other indigenous lands," Skolnick said. "The reality: coordinating over two-dozen musicians from five continents.

"Yet despite the numerous logistical challenges, Planetary Coalition has been guided by a single hope: that by weaving the threads that connect musical expressions with regional identities, we can bridge the gap between diverse cultures and people, and increase awareness of the ecological and social issues facing the planet, our island in the sky."

You can order the CD or download of Planetary Coalition via ArtistShare or preorder on iTunes (available November 25).

