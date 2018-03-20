Queens of the Stone Age Release Creepy "Head Like a Haunted House" Video

Queens of the Stone Age have released the creepy, disconcerting animated music video for their song, "Head Like a Haunted House." You can check it out above.

The video—which was directed by Liam Lynch—shows frontman Josh Homme (or his head really, crudely attached to an animated body) in a soundproofed cell, in a bed surrounded by skeletons, at a creepy seance and trapped in any number of other strange scenarios.

Queens of the Stone Age are coming off an eventful 2017, to put it rather lightly. In August, they released Villains, a swaggering, hook-laden album that ranked as one of their best. What should have been a year of triumph however, ended in controversy after Homme kicked a female photographer in the face during a performance at KROQ's Almost Christmas show in December.

Regardless, the band is set to embark on another North American tour, after wrapping up a few shows in Latin America, in addition to their first North American trek in support of Villains.