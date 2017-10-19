Queens of the Stone Age Announce 2018 Tour Dates

(Image credit: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Queens of the Stone Age have announced a series of tour dates for early 2018, that will take the hard-rock quintet to the western United States and Canada.

The dates—which are in support of the band's terrific new album, Villains—begin in late January, and will keep the band on the road through early February, with a couple of additional dates in mid February.

Known for their intense performances, the band will bring their trademark mix of punk attitude and artistic fearlessness to the stage. Speaking to Guitar World in August, Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme said "For me, playing music is an escapism worth its weight in gold, and trying to do it in an artful manner is totally everything, man."

"My grandpa used to always say, if you can’t outsmart them, out-dumb them, and I feel like my calling is to out-stupid everybody."

You can see all of the band's 2018 tour dates below, and be sure to read our August cover story with Homme if you haven't!

Queens of the Stone Age 2018 Tour Dates

Jan. 24 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pacific Coliseum

Jan. 25 - Seattle, Wash. @ KeyArena at Seattle Center

Jan. 26 - Portland, Ore. @ Rose Quarter – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Jan. 27 - Eugene, Ore. @ Hult Center For the Performing Arts – Silva Concert Hall

Jan. 28 - Fresno, Calif. @ Selland Arena at Fresno Convention Center

Jan. 30 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

Feb. 1 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *

Feb. 16 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – The Chelsea

Feb. 17 - Los Angeles, Calif. @The Forum

* Ty Segall supports