(Image credit: Steve Keros (provided))

Red Hot Chili Peppers' new music video for the disco-flavored "Go Robot," which was shot over two days in Brooklyn, was directed by Thoranna Sigurdardottir (Zelos, Noah).

It was inspired by and recreates classic scenes from Saturday Night Fever and features the same locations used in the film. Dancer and performer Stephanie Crousillat (Punchdrunk's Sleep No More) makes a cameo.

The band's new album, The Getaway, which was produced by Danger Mouse and mixed by Nigel Godrich, Is out now.