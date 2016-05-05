Red Hot Chili Peppers Premiere New Song, "Dark Necessities"

(Image credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Red Hot Chili Peppers have issued a new single—"Dark Necessities"—and announced a new studio album, The Getaway.

The album, the band's 11th studio effort, will be released June 17 via Warner Bros. Records.

The Getaway, whichwas produced by Nigel Godrich, is the followup to 2011's I'm with You. Fans who pre-order the album will get an instant download of "Dark Necessities."

The band will perform at music festivals around the world this summer, including Lollapalooza in Chicago July 30. You can check out all their dates below.

The Getaway Tracklist:

01. The Getaway

02. Dark Necessities

03. We Turn Red

04. The Longest Wave

05. Goodbye Angels

06. Sick Love

07. Go Robot

08. Feasting on the Flowers

09. Detroit

10. This Ticonderoga

11. Encore

12. The Hunter

13. Dreams of a Samurai

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS ON TOUR

05/22 - Columbus, OH - Rock on the Range

05/29 - Napa Valley, CA - BottleRock

06/03-05 - Mendig Airfield, Germany - Rock am Ring

06/03-05 - Nuremburg, Germany - Rock im Park

06/08 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival

06/10 - Landgraaf, Netherlands - Pinkpop

06/10-12 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Novarock

06/29-07/02 - Roskilde, Denmark - Roskilde Festival

06/30-07/03 - Gdynia, Poland - Open'er Festival

07/02 - Werchter, Belgium - Rock Werchter

07/06 - Kiev, Ukraine - U-Park Festival

07/09 - Moscow, Russia - Park Live

07/10 - Perthshire, Scotland - T in the Park

07/15 - Ottawa, Canada - Ottawa Bluesfest

07/16 - Quebec City, Canada - Festival d'été de Quebec

07/22-24 - Yuzawa-cho, Japan - Fuji Rock Festival

07/22-24 - Jinsan, South Korea - Valley Rock Festival

07/29-31 - Montreal, Canada - Osheaga Festival

07/30 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza

08/25 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Tennent's Vital

08/26-27 - Reading, England - Reading Festival

08/26-27 - Leeds, England - Leeds Festival