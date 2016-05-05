Red Hot Chili Peppers Premiere New Song, "Dark Necessities"

Red Hot Chili Peppers have issued a new single—"Dark Necessities"—and announced a new studio album, The Getaway.
The album, the band's 11th studio effort, will be released June 17 via Warner Bros. Records.
The Getaway, whichwas produced by Nigel Godrich, is the followup to 2011's I'm with You. Fans who pre-order the album will get an instant download of "Dark Necessities."
The band will perform at music festivals around the world this summer, including Lollapalooza in Chicago July 30. You can check out all their dates below.
The Getaway Tracklist:
- 01. The Getaway
- 02. Dark Necessities
- 03. We Turn Red
- 04. The Longest Wave
- 05. Goodbye Angels
- 06. Sick Love
- 07. Go Robot
- 08. Feasting on the Flowers
- 09. Detroit
- 10. This Ticonderoga
- 11. Encore
- 12. The Hunter
- 13. Dreams of a Samurai
RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS ON TOUR
05/22 - Columbus, OH - Rock on the Range
05/29 - Napa Valley, CA - BottleRock
06/03-05 - Mendig Airfield, Germany - Rock am Ring
06/03-05 - Nuremburg, Germany - Rock im Park
06/08 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival
06/10 - Landgraaf, Netherlands - Pinkpop
06/10-12 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Novarock
06/29-07/02 - Roskilde, Denmark - Roskilde Festival
06/30-07/03 - Gdynia, Poland - Open'er Festival
07/02 - Werchter, Belgium - Rock Werchter
07/06 - Kiev, Ukraine - U-Park Festival
07/09 - Moscow, Russia - Park Live
07/10 - Perthshire, Scotland - T in the Park
07/15 - Ottawa, Canada - Ottawa Bluesfest
07/16 - Quebec City, Canada - Festival d'été de Quebec
07/22-24 - Yuzawa-cho, Japan - Fuji Rock Festival
07/22-24 - Jinsan, South Korea - Valley Rock Festival
07/29-31 - Montreal, Canada - Osheaga Festival
07/30 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza
08/25 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Tennent's Vital
08/26-27 - Reading, England - Reading Festival
08/26-27 - Leeds, England - Leeds Festival