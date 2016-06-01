Rich Robinson Premieres New Song, "Which Way Your Wind Blows"

On June 24, Black Crowes founding member/guitarist Rich Robinson will release a new album, Flux, via Eagle Rock Entertainment.

With Flux, Robinson presents his most accomplished solo album to date—13 new, original songs that draw deeply on his diverse roots. Below, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of one of the tracks, the ultra-bluesy "Which Way Your Wind Blows."

“I love being in the recording studio,” Robinson says. “It fuels the desire to create within me. I enjoy watching it unfold. Each development fires another idea and in the end, you have this organically created song that seemingly came out of nowhere. It brings me such joy and peace. It never ceases to amaze me.”

Flux showcases a rich variety of tempos, tones and tunings, ranging from the vibrant swagger Robinson first popularized with the Black Crowes to the rich, evocative allure evident in songs such as “Sleepwalker” and “Ides of Nowhere.”

“These were great examples of songs transforming from little ideas I originally had," Robinson adds. "Both just came alive when I had the band with me in the studio. They weren’t anything like what I had first envisioned. It was exciting to experience that process.”

Backed by Matt Slocum (keys), Marco Benevento (keys), Danny Mitchell (keys) Zak Gabbard (bass), Joe Magistro (drums / percussion) and vocalists John Hogg and Danielia Cotton, Robinson transports the listener with a powerful collection of music. From the groove-laden feel of opener “The Upstairs Land,” the kick of funk via “Shipwreck,” and the gospel swell of “Everything’s Alright,” to the emotional build-up of “Life” and the hearty stomp of closing track “Sleepwalker,” Flux ebbs and flows through moods, delivering a varied listener experience.

For more about Robinson, and to preorder the album, visit richrobinson.net.