Earlier today, June 16, Winery Dogs guitarist Richie Kotzen posted the official iPhone music video for a new solo song, "Walk with Me," and you can check it out below.

The entire clip was shot with an iPhone using the 8mm plugin.

The song is from The Essential Richie Kotzen, a 2CD/DVD package released earlier this year via WHD Entertainment in Japan. "Walk with Me" is a new recording made especially for the album.

