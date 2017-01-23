Richie Sambora and Orianthi Cover Bon Jovi and Debut New Song at NAMM

(Image credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images)

Richie Sambora and Orianthi debuted new material and performed covers of Bon Jovi hits before a few thousand NAMM Show attendees.

The couple, whose new project is dubbed RSO—Richie Sambora Orianthi—performed on the Grand Plaza stage Thursday night in Anaheim.

In addition to covering tracks from Sambora’s former group, Bon Jovi—including “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “Wanted Dead or Alive” and “Lay Your Hands on Me”—they covered the Allman Brothers’ “Midnight Rider” and debuted a new song, “Making History.”

Sambora told the crowd they have just complete their first album, which was recorded in their kitchen with Bob Rock producing. The album has 22 tracks and will be released in a few months.

“Livin’ on a Prayer”

“Dead or Alive” (with last part of “Midnight Rider”)

“Lay Your Hands on Me”

“Making History”