Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Premiere First New Songs in 22 Years

Rainbow have premiered some new music. Sort of.

The updated version of Ritchie Blackmore's longtime off-and-on-again band has released two new recordings: "Land of Hope and Glory," a reworking of "Pomp And Circumstance March No. 1," a well-known patriotic British tune from 1902, and a new studio version of "I Surrender," a Russ Ballard song Rainbow originally released in 1981.

They represent the first new studio tracks from the band since 1995's Stranger in Us All. Both songs are available now via iTunes.

Besides Blackmore, Rainbow's current lineup includes singer Ronnie Romero, keyboardist Jens Johansson, drummer David Keith, bassist Bob Nouveau and backing singers Candice Night and Lady Lynn.

