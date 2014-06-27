Monster Energy Roast on the Range with Corey Taylor "Roast of the Day" — Video

It's "Roast of the Day" time!

The Monster Energy Roast on the Range with Corey Taylor took place May 15 at the LC Pavilion May in Columbus, Ohio.

Nearly a dozen musicians and comedians — led by Sebastian Bach — honored (and yes, bashed) the Slipknot and Stone Sour vocalist.

Below, we're highlighting some of the best moments from the hilarious event, by posting a new "Roast of the Day" video every day! Check out the first four official "Roast of the Day" videos below!

Stay tuned for the next installment (and the ones after that)!

DAY TEN: Scott Ian roasts Corey Taylor

DAY NINE: Brian Posehn roasts Scott Ian

DAY EIGHT: Scott Ian roasts Sebastian Bach

DAY SEVEN: Pearl Aday roasts Sebastian Bach

DAY SIX: Jim Florentine roasts Corey Taylor

DAY FIVE: Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta roasts Sebastian Bach

DAY FOUR: Corey Taylor roasts Sebastian Bach

DAY THREE: Craig Gass Roasts Corey Taylor

DAY TWO: Don Jamieson Roasts Corey Taylor