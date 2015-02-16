Robben Ford Premieres New Song, "High Heels and Throwing Things,” Featuring Warren Haynes

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "High Heels and Throwing Things,” a new song by guitarist Robben Ford.

The track, which is from Ford's new album, Into the Sun, features Gov't Mule frontman Warren Haynes on guitar. Into the Sun will be released March 31 via Mascot Label Group.

Ford describes the 11-song set as “one of the top recordings I’ve ever done,” a staggering observation considering his resume (George Harrison, Miles Davis) and discography, which includes more than 35 albums under his own name and with his various bands. There’s also Ford’s session/sideman work, which includes appearances and albums with Bonnie Raitt, Charlie Musselwhite, Kiss and Jimmy Witherspoon.

“The album is really upbeat,” Ford says. “It has a positive vibe to it—a good-time feel. There are a lot of different rhythms and colors and the way the instruments are used is really different. It makes me very happy to have something so diverse.”

Into the Sun, the followup to 2014's A Day in Nashville, features guest appearances by former Allman Brothers Band guitarist Haynes (listen below!), slide guitar guru Sonny Landreth, Keb’ Mo’ and Robert Randolph.

The album also features four of Ford's go-to instruments: a pair of Gibson SG’s from 1963 and 1964, his 1960 Fender Telecaster and his Gibson B-25. As he’s done on every album he’s made since 1983, Ford used a Dumble Overdrive Special amp.

“For me,” he says, “it’s all about the art. If you work hard at something, you’re going to get better. I think I reached a point with my writing on Into the Sun where I could just go with the flow and bring some of the best songs I’ve ever created to life.”

For more about Ford and the new album, visit robbenford.com and follow him on Facebook. Be sure to check out Ford's upcoming tour dates, plus an EPK for Into the Sun, below.

Into the Sun Track Listing:

01. Rose of Sharon

02. Day of the Planets

03. Howlin’ at the Moon

04. Rainbow Cover

05. Justified (with Keb’ Mo’ and Robert Randolph)

06. Breath of Me (with ZZ Ward)

07. High Heels and Throwing Things (with Warren Haynes; check it out below)

08. Cause of War

09. So Long 4 U (with Sonny Landreth)

10. Same Train

11. Stone Cold Heaven (with Tyler Bryant)

2015 Robben Ford Tour Dates:

Feb. 17-21 - Miami, FL / Key West, FL / Nassau, Bahamas - Keeping The Blues Alive Cruise

Feb. 22 - Clearwater, FL - Clearwater Sea Blues Festival - Coachman Park

March 13 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Stadttheater (with hr-Bigband)

March 14 - Rüsselsheim, Germany - Theater (with hr-Bigband)

April 10 - Ft. Worth, TX - Main St. Fort Worth Arts Festival

April 11 - Oklahoma City, OK - Academy of Contemporary Music

April 12 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads Saloon

April 14 - Minneapolis, MN - Cedar Cultural Center

April 15 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall

April 16 - Evanston, IL - SPACE

April 17 - Columbus, OH - Woodlands Park Street Saloon

April 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

April 19 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

April 21 - Syracuse, NY - Wescott Theatre

April 22 - Londonderry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

April 23 - Fall River, MA - Narrow Center For The Arts

April 24 - Beacon, NY - Towne Crier

April 25 - Norfolk, VA - Infinity Hall

April 26 - New York, NY - City Winery

April 29 - London, England - O2 Academy Islington

April 30 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - North Sea Jazz Club

May 1 - Breda, Netherlands - Mezz Concerts & Dance

May 2 - Groningen, Netherlands - Rhythm n Blues Night

May 5 - Leuven, Belgium - Het Depot

May 8 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Tollhaus

May 9 - Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik

May 10 - Cologne, Germany - Kantine

May 12 - Munich, Germany - Technikum

May 18 - Zvecan, Kosovo - North City Jazz and Blues Festival

Kosovska Mitrovica - Cultural Centre “Trepca"

May 20 - Zurich, Switzerland - Kaufleuten Festival

May 30 & 31 - Oakland, CA - Yoshi’s at Jack London Square

June 2 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theatre

June 3 - Seattle, WA - The Triple Door

June 26 - Carpentras, France - Auzon Le Blues

(NOTE: Additional dates will be announced soon.)

Photo: Piper Ferguson