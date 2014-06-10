Robert Plant Performs Three Led Zeppelin Songs at Pinkpop Festival —Video

Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page has made little secret of his impatience with former bandmate Robert Plant for Plant's supposed hesitation regarding another Led Zeppelin reunion. But this apparent hesitation didn't stop Plant from singing some old Zeppelin favorites during his performance with his band, Sensational Space Shifters, at last weekend's Pinkpop Festival in the Netherlands.

Plant performed "Babe I'm Gonna Leave You," "Whole Lotta Love" and "Black Dog" to an enthusiastic audience reception. He has been performing live with the band since 2012. Check out videos of the performances below.

"Whole Lotta Love":

"Black Dog":

"Babe I'm Gonna Leave You":