The Rolling Stones Announce 1963-1965 BBC Recordings Compilation, 'On Air'

The Rolling Stones have announced On Air, a compilation of recordings from various BBC performances from 1963 to 1965.

The album features performances from such BBC shows as Saturday Club, The Joe Loss Pop Show, Blues in Rhythm, Top Gear and Yeah Yeah. It will be released December 1.

Eight of the blues-heavy album’s 18 performances feature songs the band have never recorded or released commercially. They span some of the group's most iconic original songs—"(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," "The Last Time"—and a variety of covers (among them versions of Chuck Berry's "Memphis, Tennessee" and “Roll Over Beethoven") and Bo Diddley's "Cops and Robbers."

You can preorder On Air in a wide array of formats—including a deluxe edition that houses 14 additional recordings the Rolling Stones made for the BBC—here, and check out the album's track list below.

On Air Track List

1. "Come On" Saturday Club, 26 October 1963

2. "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" Saturday Club, 18 September 1965

3. "Roll Over Beethoven" Saturday Club, 26 October 1963

4. "The Spider And The Fly" Yeah Yeah, 30 August 1965

5. "Cops And Robbers" Blues in Rhythm, 9 May 1964

6. "It’s All Over Now" The Joe Loss Pop Show, 17 July 1964

7. "Route 66" Blues in Rhythm, 9 May 1964

8. "Memphis, Tennessee" Saturday Club, 26 October 1963

9. "Down The Road Apiece" Top Gear, 6 March 1965

10. "The Last Time" Top Gear, 6 March 1965

11. "Cry To Me" Saturday Club, 18 September 1965

12. "Mercy, Mercy" Yeah Yeah, 30 August 1965

13. "Oh! Baby (We Got A Good Thing Goin')" Saturday Club, 18 September 1965

14. "Around And Around" Top Gear, 23 July 1964

15. "Hi Heel Sneakers" Saturday Club, 18 April 1964

16. "Fannie Mae" Saturday Club, 18 September 1965

17. "You Better Move On" Blues in Rhythm, 9 May 1964

18. "Mona" Blues In Rhythm, 9 May 1964

Bonus Tracks (Deluxe)

19. "I Wanna Be Your Man" Saturday Club, 8 February 1964

20. "Carol" Saturday Club, 18 April 1964

21. "I'm Moving On" The Joe Loss Pop Show, 10 April 1964

22. "If You Need Me" The Joe Loss Pop Show, 17 July 1964

23. "Walking The Dog" Saturday Club, 8 February 1964

24. "Confessin' The Blues" The Joe Loss Pop Show, 17 July 1964

25. "Everybody Needs Somebody To Love" Top Gear, 6 March 1965

26. "Little By Little" The Joe Loss Pop Show, 10 April 1964

27. "Ain't That Loving You Baby" Rhythm And Blues, 31 October 1964

28. "Beautiful Delilah" Saturday Club, 18 April 1964

29. "Crackin’ Up" Top Gear, 23 July 1964

30. "I Can’t Be Satisfied" Top Gear, 23 July 1964

31. "I Just Want to Make Love To You" Saturday Club, 18 April 1964

32. "2120 South Michigan Avenue" Rhythm and Blues, 31 October 1964