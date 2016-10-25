Rossington Premiere New Song and Video, "Take It On Faith"

(Image credit: Travis Shinn (provided))

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Take It on Faith," the title track—and music video—from the upcoming album by Rossington.

And yes, that's Rossington as in Lynyrd Skynyrd cofounder and guitarist Gary Rossington and his wife, Dale Krantz-Rossington. The album will be released November 4 via Loud & Proud Records.

Take It on Faith features 12 new songs, all tracked by an ace studio band that was put together by the album’s producer and engineer, David Z (Prince, Etta James, Buddy Guy). The lineup is pretty much a who’s who of studio masters (check out the full list below), including Ben Fowler (Lynyrd Skynyrd, Hank Williams), the late Richie Hayward on drums, Jack Holder on guitar, Bruce McCabe on piano and keyboards, Reese Wynans (Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble) on organ and David Smith on bass.

ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons co-wrote “Good Side of Good” (check out the complete track list below); Delbert McClinton blows a mean harp to butter up some tasty guitar licks by Gary Nicholson on “Dance While You’re Cookin’”—and then there's Bekka Bramlett, who has sung with everyone from Fleetwood Mac to Billy Joel to Robert Plant.

The longtime Skynyrd guitarist and his wife have been making music together for more than 35 years. Dale opened up for Skynyrd in ’77 while she was singing with 38 Special; then as part of Rossington Collins Band in the Eighties and then and now as part of the Lynyrd Skynyrd family.

“We do meet-and-greets every night when we’re on tour,” Gary says. “Fans just kept asking us if we were ever going to do anything again, and we kept saying no, but even the Skynyrd band would say, ‘Hey, go do something—the fans want to hear it.’ Finally, we thought, ‘Well, let’s just do it.’ Right now, we consider it a gift to the fans. We did it for them, and I hope they like it.

"They asked us to do something again, so we did it. We seized that opportunity and ran with it. We’re real excited it’s finally coming out.”

Take It on Faith is available for preorder here. To keep up with everything happening in the world of Lynyrd Skynyrd, check out lynyrdskynyrd.com.

Players on Take It on Faith:

Gary Rossington: guitar

Dale Rossington: vocals

Jack Holder: guitar

Richie Hayward: drums

Bruce McCabe: piano, keyboards

Delbert McClinton: harmonica

Gary Nicholson: guitar

David Smith: bass

Reese Wynans: organ

Kenny Greenburg: guitar overdubs

Michael Rojas: piano

Gordon Mote: piano and B3 overdubs

Shawn Camp: dobro

Bekka Bramlett and Vicki Hampton: additional vocalsTake It on Faith Track listing:

1. Highway of Love

2. I Should’ve Known

3. Take It on Faith

4. Light a Candle

5. Dance While You’re Cookin’

6. Shame on Me

7. Good Side of Good

8. Through My Eyes

9. Something Fishy

10. Too Many Rainy Days

11. Where Did Love Go

12. Two Very Different Things