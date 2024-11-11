“No one has ever played these instruments live other than Gary”: Gary Rossington’s ‘Free Bird’ Les Paul/SG will be loaned out for a series of A-list gigs – and Blackberry Smoke have already used it for a Lynyrd Skynyrd medley

The Chicago Music Exchange is working with Rossington’s family to help put the iconic guitar in the hands of big-name players, in a new initiative that aims to honor the late Southern rock icon’s legacy

Gary Rossington and Charlie Starr
(Image credit: Getty Images / Randy Mustaine YouTube)

Gary Rossington’s iconic Free Bird 1961 Gibson Les Paul/SG – the electric guitar that helped shape one of the greatest rock songs of all time – has been re-homed at the Chicago Music Exchange Vault, and a host of big-name players will soon play it live.

The Lynyrd Skynyrd classic was released in 1974, and Rossington's 1961 Gibson guitar – which was made in the era when SGs bore the Les Paul name before the switch in 1963 – was crucial in its recording. Though lead guitarist Allen Collins played the solo, this particular guitar has become just as famous for its role in such a defining moment in rock history.

