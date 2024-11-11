“No one has ever played these instruments live other than Gary”: Gary Rossington’s ‘Free Bird’ Les Paul/SG will be loaned out for a series of A-list gigs – and Blackberry Smoke have already used it for a Lynyrd Skynyrd medley

Gary Rossington’s iconic Free Bird 1961 Gibson Les Paul/SG – the electric guitar that helped shape one of the greatest rock songs of all time – has been re-homed at the Chicago Music Exchange Vault, and a host of big-name players will soon play it live.

The Lynyrd Skynyrd classic was released in 1974, and Rossington's 1961 Gibson guitar – which was made in the era when SGs bore the Les Paul name before the switch in 1963 – was crucial in its recording. Though lead guitarist Allen Collins played the solo, this particular guitar has become just as famous for its role in such a defining moment in rock history.

Rossington passed in March 2023, and the Chicago Music Exchange (CME) has now revealed it’s been working with the Rossington family “to organize and curate Gary’s entire guitar and amp collection for its next step in life”.

And, in a move that will no doubt delight every guitar fan out there, CME and the Rossington family have no plans to keep the legendary double-cut as a mere museum piece.

Instead, they’re going to loan it out to guitar heroes for live use – and Rossington’s other iconic instruments will seemingly follow suit.

“The family wants to ensure the continuing legacy of Gary’s significant contributions to music via the songs he wrote and helped write, along with the instruments he used,” says the CME. “We will bring this guitar for artists to use in performances worldwide.”

Blackberry Smoke’s Charlie Starr has been the first to benefit from the new arrangement. He took to the stage with the instrument on November 7 during the band’s show at St. Augustine Amphitheatre, Florida, and used it for a medley of Free Bird and Tuesday’s Gone, which kickstarted their encore.

“This next song, we’ve never done before because it’s sacred,” Starr said prior to the performance. “With the utmost humility, we tip our hats to Mr. Gary Rossington.”

The CME has called Starr’s involvement in the new Rossington-honoring project “a dream way to begin this adventure”.

“No one has ever played these instruments live other than Gary,” it continues. “We are excited to share these iconic instruments with the world and can't wait to see them making music on stages for generations to come.”

The Exchange will have a display of Rossington’s “hell house” Peavey Mace combo amps, complete with numerous cigarette burns, two Peavey Mace stacks, his ’70s Dobro resonator guitar, and the Free Bird axe in The Vault for the rest of the year. It says it will “continue to painstakingly document every guitar and amplifier in his collection”.

The trailblazing Southern rock outfit has seen many line-up changes over the years. Current lead guitarist Ricky Medlocke recently discussed his experiences handling the Free Bird solo for the first time and getting Rossington's approval with Guitar World.