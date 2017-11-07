Ryatt Releases Debut EP, ‘Sleeping at Pannikins’

Today Ryatt releases their debut EP, Sleeping at Pannikins.

Featuring bassist/vocalist Rob Cruz—a veteran of the Southern California rock and punk scene—Ryatt was formed after Cruz was dared by a Universal Records A&R agent to start his own band.

You can listen to the first single, “Pills for Free,” below. The song follows Cruz during a difficult time in his life where all of his decisions had finally caught up with him, where the only decision he was left with was to get on with living or to get on with dying.

Ryatt was formed in North Hollywood, CA in November of 2016. The band also features Charles Wiley on drums and Sean Silas on guitar.

The band recorded Sleeping at Pannikins in June of 2017 at Clearlake Recording Studios in North Hollywood, CA. Ryatt will be touring in the spring of 2018 to support the EP.

Pick up Sleeping at Pannikins here and find out more at ryattmusic.com.