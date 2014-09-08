Santana Premiere "Una Noche en Nápoles" Live Video — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new live video by Santana.

The clip, "Una noche en Nápoles" — featuring Lilla Downs, Soledad and Niña Pastori — is from Santana's new live Blu-ray/DVD/CD, Corazon, Live From Mexico: Live It To Believe It, which will be released Tuesday, September 9.

The Corazon, Live From Mexico concert originally aired in early May on HBO Latino. The show features many of the tracks featured on Corazon, Santana's 2014 Spanish-language studio album, but also features English-language hits including "Smooth," "Evil Ways" and "Black Magic Woman."

In addition to the 23-track live show, the DVD offers a 30-minute documentary detailing the making of the concert, which was filmed in Guadalajara, Mexico, Carlos Santana's birthplace. Santana welcomes several guest stars throughout the evening, including Gloria Estefan, Juanes and Miguel.

Corazón, which was released in May, spent six weeks at Number 1 on the Latin Billboard charts; it also has reached Number 1 on the iTunes chart in 24 countries and has been certified double-platinum.

Check out the video below and be sure to tell us what you think in the comments or on Facebook!

For more about Santana, visit santana.com.