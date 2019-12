Metallica have added a segment to their live performance of “Now That We’re Dead” in which all four members play drums.

The song—a cut from their latest album, Hardwired…to Self-Destruct—now includes a roughly two-and-a-half-minute interlude in which guitarists James Hatfield and Kirk Hammett, as well as bassist Robert Trujillo, hammer away on drums along with drummer Lars Ulrich.

The clip below comes from a recent performance in Mexico City. The drum section begins around 5:50.