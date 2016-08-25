See Metallica Perform “Battery” and “Hardwired” in Minneapolis in New Pro-Shot Footage

(Image credit: Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Metallica’s MetOnTour video crew have shared footage of the band’s August 20 show at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Below you can see their pro-shot footage of “Battery” and the new track “Hardwired,” which is the first-ever live performance of the song. “Hardwired” was released last week and is the lead track from Metallica’s forthcoming album, Hardwired…to Self-Destruct.

The show was the first rock concert performed at the new stadium.

Metallica have announced that they have plans to tour extensively on behalf of Hardwired…to Self-Destruct, which comes out November 18. Drummer Lars Ulrich tells RollingStone.com, “We’re going to start pretty much full-on touring in January and are looking to figure out what we're doing in North America, but there will definitely be some pretty extensive touring in America."