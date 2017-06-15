Sheryl Crow Announces New Tour Dates and New Video

Sheryl Crow has announced additional dates on her tour in support of her latest album Be Myself.

She is performing a series of headlining shows and appearing at several festivals, as well as taking part in Willie Nelson's Outlaw Tour. Crow will also perform at this year's Farm Aid. Tickets for Farm Aid go on sale June 23 at 10:00 am ET: blackbirdpresents.com/outlaw-music-festival/.

In addition, Crow releases the official music video for "Halfway There." The video was shot in Nashville and Los Angeles and was directed by acclaimed filmmaker Gus Black. It features a cameo from Gary Clark Jr. who also plays leads guitar on the track. Crow explains the idea behind the song:

"The idea of the song is that even though you may drive a big Chevy truck and I drive my hybrid, or you may wear designer clothes and I wear ripped jeans, that doesn't mean we don't want the same things in life and the same things for our kids in the future. The message is we need to agree to disagree and just try and meet halfway there."

Be Myself has been praised by The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, Entertainment Weekly, Nylon, and Rolling Stone, which called it "her toughest and best in a decade" and "a full-blown return to her fierce rock-queen glory." Be Myself is available to purchase or stream hereand available on vinyl at Barnes & Noble here.

Crow will also be featured on the critically acclaimed PBS concert series Front and Center. The series, now in its fifth season, has presented an eclectic mix of Grammy, Country Music Association, American Music and Academy of Country Music Award winners, rock icons and multi-platinum sellers including Keith Urban, The Fray, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, Dierks Bentley, Jack Johnson, Counting Crows, The Avett Brothers and more. Tickets are on sale on June 14 at 10:00 am ET here.

Sheryl Crow's upcoming tour dates are as follows. For tickets, visit: sherylcrow.com/tour

June 20 Sprint Pavilion Charlottesville, VA

June 21 Wolf Trap - Filene Center Vienna, VA

June 23 Funhouse Fest Williamsburg, VA

June 24 North Carolina Museum of Art Raleigh, NC

June 25 Chastain Park Amphitheater Atlanta, GA

*June 26 Iriduim / Front and Center New York, NY

June 28 Beacon Theatre New York, NY

June 29 Rochester Internat'l Jazz Fest Rochester, NY

July 3 Golden Nugget Lake Charles, LA

July 4 Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic Austin, TX

July 7 Ravinia Festival Highland Park, IL

July 11 The Palladium Carmel, IN

July 12 Meijer Gardens Grand Rapids, MI

July 14 Chautauqua Institution Amph. Chautauqua, NY

July 15 Casino Rama Resort Rama, ON

Sep 13 Red Butte Amphitheatre Salt Lake City, UT

*Sep 16 Farm Aid @ Key Bank Pavilion Burgettstown, PA

*Oct 3 The Fillmore San Francisco, CA

Oct 21 The Bren Center @ UC Irvine Irvine, CA

Outlaw Tour dates. More info here: blackbirdpresents.com/outlaw-music-festival/