Gibson's Sheryl Crow Supreme is its most highly customized Country Western ever

Gibson continues its rollout of impressive signature designs with the Sheryl Crow Country Western Supreme acoustic guitar.

The new model, which Gibson is calling the most highly customized Country Western in its history, is based off Crow’s own Country Western, and is voiced like that classic design with added punch courtesy of Gibson Acoustic’s 1930's advanced bracing pattern.

There’s also a thermally aged Sitka spruce top and hide glue to provide additional projection and increased expression with a wider dynamic range.

Other features on the Crow Country Western Supreme include mahogany back and sides, a mahogany neck and a rosewood fingerboard with mother of pearl parallelogram inlays.

Additionally, the guitar is outfitted with an Amulet M analog pickup, adjustable via soundhole-mounted volume and tone controls.

The package is rounded out with Gotoh white button tuners, a traditional belly up rosewood bridge, multi-ply top and back binding and an Antique Cherry finish. Each model is also hand-signed by Crow herself.

“I think that Gibson nailed it on this,” Crow says in the accompanying video. “It feels very much like my Country Western the shape of the neck, the sound, how rich it is and how even it is. It’s a beauty.”

The Sheryl Crow Country Western Supreme is listed for $4,299. Head over to Gibson for more information.