Sick Puppies Premiere New Album, 'FURY'

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of FURY, the brilliant new album by Sick Puppies.

The album—the band's first album to feature new guitarist/vocalist Bryan Scott—will be released this Friday, May 20.

"This is a raw, empowering album that’s full of emotion," said Scott, who joins Emma Anzai and Mark Goodwin to form a tenacious trio. "There are a few different themes to it, but a lot of it connects to us personally—and especially our single, 'Stick to Your Guns' [Hear it below]. It really relates to what we’re doing. It’s a song about perseverance. There’s always going to be some changes in life, but you just have to move forward and push, no matter what the obstacles are. This is our biggest album yet, and we’re super excited about it."

For more about Sick Puppies, visit sickpuppies.com.