SketchShe Tackle Queen with "Bohemian Carsody" Video

SketchShe is/are a female comedy trio from Australia.

And, well, they've made this new video called "Bohemian Carsody," where they sit in a car and sing (and act out) Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody."

It's better than it sounds.

Anyway, feel free to check it out below. We warn you in advance that there are no guitars in the video!

Here's their tag line from Twitter: "Shae-Lee, Lana and Madison" female comedy trio! Brazen, bold and audacious, bringing you a mixed bag of characters and chaos!" Follow them here.