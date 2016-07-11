Slash Covers Jimi Hendrix at Surprise Show with Whitford/St. Holmes

Slash took time out from playing stadiums with Guns N’ Roses to perform at a 500-seat club with Whitford/St. Holmes, the side project of Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford and Ted Nugent singer Derek St. Holmes.

The band was performing at Nashville’s Exit In on July 7 when Slash made a surprise appearance to jam on Jimi Hendrix’s “Red House.”

Slash is, of course, currently on a reunion tour with Guns N’ Roses that marks the first time he has played with the group since 1996. As it happens, Whitford and St. Holmes are on a reunion tour of their own. The duo made an album in 1981 after Whitford briefly quit Aerosmith and reformed last year to record their album Reunion.