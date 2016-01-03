Slash Pays Tribute to Lemmy with Cover of Motorhead's "Ace of Spades" — Video

Last Thursday night (also known as New Year's Eve) at the Las Vegas House of Blues, Slash—along with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators—performed a cover of Motörhead's "Ace of Spades" as a tribute to the late Lemmy Kilmister.

"I'm going to miss this guy more than words can express; Rock n Roll personified & the embodiment of everything it stands for & a truly good friend. RIP Lemmy," Slash wrote on Instagram after Kilmister died December 28 after a brief battle with an aggressive cancer.

On December 15, Slash was among the rockers in attendance at Lemmy's 70th birthday party at Los Angeles' Whisky a Go Go. That night, he performed Motörhead's "(We Are) the Road Crew" with members of Anthrax.

Slash and Lemmy previously teamed up on "Doctor Alibi," a track off Slash's 2010 self-titled solo album. You can hear it below (bottom video). That same year, Slash and Dave Grohl joined Lemmy for a performance of "Ace of Spades" at the Revolver Golden God Awards (middle video).